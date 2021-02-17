BOX Token (BOX) Trading Up 30% This Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. One BOX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 30% higher against the dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $874.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.04 or 0.00716585 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000460 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

