Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) & EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Critical Analysis

EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EVCI Career Colleges and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.30%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Volatility & Risk

EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 4, indicating that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, indicating that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and Boxlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boxlight $33.03 million 5.32 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -3.93

EVCI Career Colleges has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxlight.

Profitability

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62%

Summary

EVCI Career Colleges beats Boxlight on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

