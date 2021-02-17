Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

Shares of BYD opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $55.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $1,501,776.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474 in the last three months. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

