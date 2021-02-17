Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

BYD stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $55.66.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,779.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,058,956.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $51,540,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $13,043,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

