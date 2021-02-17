Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $65.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

BYD stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. 35,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $55.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

