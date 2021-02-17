Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Rating Increased to Outperfrom Under Weight at National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$235.09.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$228.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$225.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$212.58. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$125.01 and a 52-week high of C$245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.94.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

