Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.81

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.81 and traded as high as C$11.85. Brampton Brick shares last traded at C$11.85, with a volume of 195 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.46 million and a P/E ratio of -19.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

Brampton Brick Company Profile (TSE:BBL.A)

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

