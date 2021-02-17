Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.21

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $18.49 million and $1.35 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00061764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.00840600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00045931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.15 or 0.04921879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00015995 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

