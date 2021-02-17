Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Update

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 95,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,332. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

