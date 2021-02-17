Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $897.53 million, a P/E ratio of -794.50 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

