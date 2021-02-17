Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.44-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.44 million.Brightcove also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.11 EPS.

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. 380,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,656. The firm has a market cap of $809.65 million, a P/E ratio of -53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

