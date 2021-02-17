Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 238,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

