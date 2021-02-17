British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 53.90 Per Share

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 108.50 ($1.42) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,640 ($34.49). The company had a trading volume of 6,474,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,705. The firm has a market cap of £60.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,380.20 ($44.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,734.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,680.64.

BATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,511.83 ($45.88).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

