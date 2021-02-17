BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LU. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,528,000.

Lufax stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LU. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

