Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BNL opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.