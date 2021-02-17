Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to announce sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $680,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Truist cut their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $385.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

