Brokerages Anticipate Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.83 Million

Brokerages expect Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to post sales of $49.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.82 million and the highest is $49.83 million. Brightcove posted sales of $47.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year sales of $193.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.48 million to $193.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $211.93 million, with estimates ranging from $211.62 million to $212.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brightcove.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 558.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOV opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $804.08 million, a PE ratio of -54.59, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

