Brokerages Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report sales of $32.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.75 million and the lowest is $32.35 million. DHI Group reported sales of $36.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $134.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.35 million to $134.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $144.46 million, with estimates ranging from $143.01 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHX. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other DHI Group news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

