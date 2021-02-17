Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.70 Million

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post $13.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the lowest is $12.90 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $13.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $50.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.90 million to $51.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $58.90 million, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $64.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
NYSE AJX opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $250.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.78.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
