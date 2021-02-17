Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.46. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,944,000 after acquiring an additional 231,623 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,491,000 after acquiring an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,654,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 865,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 251,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.