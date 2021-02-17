Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

OUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -113.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

