Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will post sales of $114.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.33 million and the highest is $117.10 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $115.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $481.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $474.10 million to $489.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $537.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $180.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $286.57.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after purchasing an additional 298,655 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after buying an additional 877,629 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,008,000 after acquiring an additional 186,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

