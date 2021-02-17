Brokerages Anticipate SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.13. SilverBow Resources reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

SBOW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 78,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,046. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

