Brokerages Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post $676.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $700.00 million. Splunk posted sales of $791.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 310.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 575.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $169.30 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.65 and a 200-day moving average of $187.98.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.