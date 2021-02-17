Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report sales of $145.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $100.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $522.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.30 million to $526.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $578.61 million, with estimates ranging from $544.90 million to $598.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

SUPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

In other news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,123.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 267,452 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,759,000 after purchasing an additional 318,620 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after buying an additional 404,247 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,037,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

