Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.70. Avaya reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

AVYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

AVYA traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 62,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,623. Avaya has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.72.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

