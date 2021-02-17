Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.25). Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $6,036,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,860,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 2,674,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,403. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

