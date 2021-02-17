Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.95. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:CHH traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,950. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

