Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.92 Million

Analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report $76.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.68 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $102.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $319.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.93 million to $322.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $380.56 million, with estimates ranging from $364.31 million to $391.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.60 million, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Chuy’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chuy’s by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chuy’s by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

