Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.