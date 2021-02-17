Brokerages Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $514.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce sales of $514.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.46 million and the lowest is $499.90 million. Etsy posted sales of $270.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $228.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $239.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Etsy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Etsy by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.