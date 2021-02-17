Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.91. General Mills posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 123.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after acquiring an additional 855,040 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

