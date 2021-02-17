Brokerages Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.11). Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,978. The firm has a market cap of $571.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $157,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,100 shares of company stock valued at $680,653 over the last ninety days. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 702,962 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

