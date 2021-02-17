Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

OCUL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

