Brokerages Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Oxford Immunotec Global posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

OXFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter valued at $454,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXFD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 203,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,481. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

