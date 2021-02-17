Brokerages Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Oxford Immunotec Global posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.
OXFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.
OXFD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 203,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,481. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.42.
About Oxford Immunotec Global
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.
