Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.78 Million

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report $593.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $611.72 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $581.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,158,085 shares of company stock worth $90,486,412.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after buying an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after buying an additional 93,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after buying an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

