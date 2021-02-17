Brokerages Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Trupanion posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,653.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70.

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,664,426.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,328.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 20,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,427,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,244 shares of company stock worth $8,397,617. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

