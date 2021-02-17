Brokerages Expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 169,674 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $3,212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $4,199,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.