Brokers Issue Forecasts for Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $137,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

