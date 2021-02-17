Brokers Issue Forecasts for Huntsman Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Shares of HUN opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $47,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

