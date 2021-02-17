Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as high as C$1.35. Brompton Oil Split shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 6,700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62.

Brompton Oil Split Company Profile (TSE:OSP)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

