Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,377 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 6.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $47,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,984,000 after buying an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. 87,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,023. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,191.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

