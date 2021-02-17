Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.26 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5,527.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 618,189 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

