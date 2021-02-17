Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 162.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,193 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Brookfield Renewable worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

