Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

