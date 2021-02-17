Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Holdings Raised by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 537.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,566 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable accounts for 4.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.32% of Brookfield Renewable worth $32,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

BEPC traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,560. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.