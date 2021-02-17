Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stake Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 4.52% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $536,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. 12,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Several analysts have commented on BEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.32.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

