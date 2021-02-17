Brookmont Capital Management Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 286,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.49. The company has a market cap of $434.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

