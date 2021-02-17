BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Position Lifted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the quarter. BRP makes up about 4.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.71% of BRP worth $52,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 598,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BRP by 973.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 374,970 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of BRP by 961.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 372,240 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after buying an additional 71,442 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.