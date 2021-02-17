Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.17% of Bruker worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 in the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.18.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

